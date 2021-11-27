Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated the operating capacity of indoor and outdoor events and weddings in the emirate, to enhance precautionary measures and protect public health.
The operating capacity of indoor events has increased to 80 per cent. Entry to indoor events requires attendees to show Green Pass on Al Hosn App and a negative PCR test result received within 96 hours.
Attendees at indoor events must also undertake an EDE scan via a hand-held device at public entry points and wear a mask.
The maximum operating capacity of wedding halls is 60 per cent. However, the number of guests should not exceed 100 for indoor halls, 300 for open-air wedding venues, and 60 for weddings hosted at home.