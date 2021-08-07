20200716 covid-19 vaccine
59,736 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in UAE in the past 24 hours. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Reuters
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 59,736 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in UAE in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided until today stands at 17,097,354 with a vaccine distribution rate of 172.87 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and its efforts to arrive at the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.