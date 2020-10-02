Dubai: Dubai Economy (DED) has given a stern warning to 13 shops and fined eight establishments for not adhering to precautionary measures set in place to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), DED tweeted on Friday.
No shop, however, was ordered closed and 643 businesses were found compliant with the safety guidelines, following field inspections conducted by DED’s Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector.
“As part of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management’s commitment to safeguarding the health and safety of citizens and residents, inspections have been intensified to ensure the strict compliance of individuals and establishments with COVID-19 precautionary measures. The committee has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against violations and will continue to enforce the highest safety standards,” Dubai Media Office (DMO) tweeted earlier.
Consumer watch
DED called on the public to report any non-compliance to precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app, by calling 600545555 or by visiting the consumerrights.ae website.