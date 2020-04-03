The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi announced that the Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Cleveland Clinic in Abu Dhabi, and Tawam Hospital in Al Ain are not dedicated to handling suspected cases of coronavirus. These hospitals will neither receive suspected cases nor influenza patients.
In collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha), Al Rahba Hospital and Al Ain Hospital have been allocated to the isolation and treatment of cases of COVID-19.
The drive-thru testing facility in the Zayed Sports City has conducted 2,934 tests since its opening until Wednesday, ensuring all measures are in place to safeguard the health and safety of the community. More drive-thru testing facilities will soon be open.
The department has advised the public to contact Estijaba (Response) toll-free on 8001717, in case of a suspected COVID-19 infection or to approach one of the testing centres across the emirate.