Certain special flights allowed by UAE GCAA for foreigners to return to their countries

Etihad Image Credit: Gulf News

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways is to resume some flights from April 5 to certain destinations.

The airline said it would resume flights to Seoul, followed by Melbourne, Singapore, Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta and Amsterdam.

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said specific flights were being granted permission so foreigners could leave the UAE but that the suspension on regular passenger services, such as transit, remained in place.