Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways is to resume some flights from April 5 to certain destinations.
The airline said it would resume flights to Seoul, followed by Melbourne, Singapore, Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta and Amsterdam.
The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said specific flights were being granted permission so foreigners could leave the UAE but that the suspension on regular passenger services, such as transit, remained in place.
The UAE has suspended passenger flights to contain the spread of coronavirus.