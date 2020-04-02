Work from home policy extended for all whose work does not require physical presence

The Sharjah skyline. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Sharjah: Sharjah government employees will continue to work from home, the Sharjah Human Resources Department announced on Thursday.

Tariq Sultan Bin Khadim, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of the Human Resources Department, said the remote work system for all Sharjah government employees will continue until further notice except for those whose work requires their physical presence at the workplace.

He stressed the decision is a continuation of the Sharjah government’s efforts to take all precautionary measures needed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, ensure the security and safety of employees, customers and all members of the community, and ensure sustainability of businesses.

The remote work system was activated for Sharjah government personnel on March 22 as part of precautionary measures taken by the government to keep the COVID-19 virus at bay.