Recent advances in treatment are offering new hope for Alzheimer’s patients and families
Alzheimer’s disease is often linked to old age, but doctors warn that the condition can also affect younger adults, including people in their 30s, 40s and 50s. According to Dr. Mohammad Ghatali, Consultant Neurologist and Head of Neuroscience at Mubadala Health Dubai, early-onset Alzheimer’s is frequently misunderstood as stress, burnout or anxiety, which can delay diagnosis and treatment.
Speaking to Gulf News, Dr. Ghatali highlighted the importance of recognising the early warning signs of the disease, seeking medical advice without delay, and supporting patients through medical care, lifestyle changes and emotional support. He also shared how recent advances in treatment are offering new hope to patients and families living with Alzheimer’s disease.
Q: Many people associate Alzheimer’s disease with old age. Can younger adults develop the condition?
Dr. Mohammad Ghatali: Yes. While Alzheimer’s disease is commonly associated with older adults, it can also affect people under the age of 65. This form is known as early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, and in some cases it may develop in individuals in their 30s, 40s, or 50s.
Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia, a progressive neurological condition that affects memory, thinking, behaviour, and the ability to perform daily activities. Over time, it can significantly impact a person’s independence and quality of life.
Most early-onset cases present with symptoms similar to those seen in older adults, beginning with subtle cognitive or memory changes that gradually become more noticeable. However, because these symptoms occur at a younger age, they are often misinterpreted as stress, burnout, anxiety, or the pressures of work and family life, leading to delays in diagnosis and treatment.
A small percentage of cases—estimated at between 1% and 10%—are linked to inherited genetic mutations, known as familial Alzheimer’s disease. These cases are often associated with genes such as Presenilin 1, Presenilin 2, and APOE4, and symptoms may appear much earlier than expected.
Q: What are the early warning signs people should watch for?
Dr. Mohammad Ghatali: Alzheimer’s disease typically develops gradually, and the early symptoms can be subtle. However, recognizing these warning signs is crucial because early assessment can lead to earlier support and intervention.
Common symptoms include:
Memory loss that affects daily life, such as forgetting recent conversations, appointments, or repeatedly asking the same questions.
Difficulty performing familiar tasks, including managing finances, following recipes, or operating everyday appliances.
Problems with planning, concentration, and decision-making.
Confusion about time, dates, seasons, or familiar places.
Language difficulties, including trouble finding the right words or following conversations.
Frequently misplacing items and being unable to retrace steps.
Poor judgment, including financial mistakes or neglect of personal care.
Changes in mood, behaviour, or personality, such as increased anxiety, irritability, depression, or social withdrawal.
Q: When should someone seek medical advice?
Dr. Mohammad Ghatali: People should seek medical evaluation when memory or thinking problems become persistent and begin affecting daily life, rather than representing occasional forgetfulness that most people experience from time to time.
Very often, family members, friends, or colleagues notice the changes first. They may observe difficulties with work performance, communication, decision-making, or behavioural changes. These concerns should never be dismissed.
A useful rule of thumb is this: if cognitive changes are beginning to interfere with a person’s independence, work, relationships, or everyday routines, it is time to consult a healthcare professional.
At Mubadala Health Dubai’s Memory Clinic, we frequently see patients who initially believed their symptoms were simply related to stress, aging, or exhaustion. Comprehensive assessment can help determine whether symptoms are related to Alzheimer’s disease, another neurological disorder, or potentially reversible conditions such as vitamin deficiencies, sleep disorders, depression, or anxiety.
Q: What causes Alzheimer’s disease, particularly in younger adults?
Dr. Mohammad Ghatali: The exact cause of Alzheimer’s disease remains incompletely understood, but scientists know that it is associated with abnormal changes in the brain involving two proteins: beta-amyloid and tau.
Beta-amyloid accumulates into sticky plaques, while tau proteins form twisted fibres known as tangles. Although small amounts of these protein changes may occur during normal aging, people with Alzheimer’s develop them in significantly greater quantities.
These abnormal protein deposits disrupt communication between brain cells and eventually cause their damage and death. The disease process usually begins in regions responsible for memory before gradually spreading to areas involved in thinking, behaviour, and other cognitive functions.
Q: What treatment options are available today, and can they slow disease progression?
Dr. Mohammad Ghatali: Although there is currently no cure for Alzheimer’s disease, treatment options have advanced significantly in recent years, offering new hope for patients and families.
One of the most important developments has been the emergence of FDA-approved immunotherapy treatments that target beta-amyloid, one of the hallmark proteins involved in Alzheimer’s disease.
Medications such as donanemab have been studied in individuals with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease and mild cognitive impairment. Clinical trials have demonstrated that these therapies can reduce amyloid levels in the brain and slow cognitive decline, particularly over approximately 18 months.
This represents a major shift in Alzheimer’s care because, for the first time, treatments are targeting the underlying biology of the disease rather than focusing solely on symptom management.
While a cure remains elusive, scientific progress is accelerating. Patients diagnosed today have significantly more therapeutic options than those diagnosed a decade ago, and the outlook continues to improve.
Q: Beyond medication, what can patients do to support brain health?
Dr. Mohammad Ghatali: Lifestyle measures remain an essential component of Alzheimer’s management and overall brain health.
Key recommendations include:
Maintaining regular physical activity.
Managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease.
Engaging in cognitive stimulation through reading, learning, social interaction, and mentally challenging activities.
Following a balanced, brain-healthy dietary pattern, particularly the Mediterranean diet.
These measures support overall brain function and may help preserve independence and quality of life for longer.
Q: Can Alzheimer’s disease be prevented?
Dr. Mohammad Ghatali: There is currently no guaranteed way to prevent Alzheimer’s disease. However, growing evidence suggests that healthy lifestyle choices can reduce risk and support long-term brain health.
Important preventive measures include:
Keeping blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol under control.
Engaging in at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week.
Eating a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish, and healthy fats.
Remaining mentally active through reading, learning, and social engagement.
Prioritizing good sleep and addressing stress, anxiety, and depression.
Avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption.
Preventing head injuries and addressing hearing loss when present.
Many of these measures are also associated with better cardiovascular health, which is closely linked to brain health.
Q: What advice would you give to families caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease?
Dr. Mohammad Ghatali: Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s can be emotionally and physically challenging, but there are practical approaches that can make the journey more manageable.
First, families should set realistic expectations. Rather than striving for perfection, caregivers should focus on key priorities such as safety, comfort, nutrition, and emotional well-being.
Communication should be clear and simple. Short sentences, familiar words, repetition when necessary, and minimizing distractions can help improve understanding.
It is also important to recognize that behavioural changes are usually not intentional. Many actions reflect confusion, frustration, fear, or unmet needs. Responding with patience, empathy, and reassurance is often more effective than confrontation.
Maintaining familiar routines, social engagement, and meaningful activities can provide comfort and reduce anxiety. At the same time, caregivers should remain flexible, as strategies that work in the early stages may need adjustment as the disease progresses.
Above all, safety must remain a priority while preserving as much independence as possible.
Q: How important is emotional support in Alzheimer’s care?
Dr. Mohammad Ghatali: Emotional support is absolutely fundamental. Alzheimer’s disease affects far more than memory—it also impacts emotions, behaviour, relationships, and a person’s sense of identity.
In the early stages, many patients experience anxiety, frustration, sadness, or depression as they become aware of their cognitive decline. As the condition progresses, confusion and behavioural symptoms can become increasingly distressing.
A calm, supportive environment can significantly improve quality of life for both patients and caregivers.
Strong emotional support can help:
Reduce anxiety, agitation, and behavioural symptoms.
Improve cooperation with daily care.
Preserve dignity, confidence, and self-worth.
Strengthen relationships with family members and caregivers.
Simple interventions such as maintaining familiar routines, offering reassurance, and encouraging meaningful activities often make a substantial difference.
Q: What support services are available for patients and families?
Dr. Mohammad Ghatali: Alzheimer’s care extends well beyond medication. Effective management requires a coordinated, long-term approach.
Support services may include:
Medical and Psychological Support
Regular neurological follow-up.
Treatment for depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders.
Psychological counselling and behavioural support when needed.
Cognitive and Social Support
Memory-focused programmes and structured cognitive activities.
Support groups and community engagement.
Cognitive stimulation therapies, particularly during the early stages.
Community and Long-Term Care Services
Day-care and supervised activity programmes.
Home healthcare services.
Future care planning, including assisted living options when appropriate.
A dedicated memory clinic can provide patients and caregivers with coordinated care, ongoing guidance, and a personalized management plan throughout the course of the disease.
“Occasional forgetfulness may be a normal part of aging, but persistent and progressive cognitive decline is not,” says Dr. Mohammad Ghatali. “Recognizing the warning signs early and seeking medical evaluation without delay can make a meaningful difference in treatment, support, and quality of life.”