Dubai: Continuing its tradition of providing access to quality health care for all blue collar workers and the middle class, Right Health, a Dubai based affordable health care enterprise, inaugurated its 63rd clinic in Karama, Dubai on Wednesday.
The state-of-the-art clinic which will integrate specialist consultation, diagnostic facilities and a pharmacy, was inaugurated by Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, director general of Dubai Health Authority.
Dr Sanjay Paithankar, Managing Director of Right Health Care, told Gulf News, “This is the first time we have integrated consultation, diagnostics and pharmacy at our clinic. We found that most workers who were referred to specialists were unable to avail those consultations because of the prohibitive costs that are covered by their insurance. So we created this clinic to help workers from all our clinics in UAE get specialist consultation at affordable rates. We continue to provide heavily subsidised prices for blue collar workers and the middle class. All insurances and all plans, even the Essential Basic Plan, will be accepted here.”
The clinic includes specialist centres for orthopaedics, gynaecology and obstetrics, dental health, internal medicine, general surgery and physiotherapy. The clinic will have high end specialists with affordable rates to help blue collar workers get treatment. People can call the toll free number of Right Health to make their appointments. The clinic is already functioning and accepting patients from Wednesday.
"Our presence has already made a mark in the UAE and we will grow further in the future," said Vikas Katoch, Chief Operating Officer of Right Health.