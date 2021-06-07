Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centres will now remain open for longer, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has announced.
The centres, which provide COVID-19 screening, assessment and follow-up services for COVID-19 contacts, travellers and patients, will now operate from 8am to 10pm. Previously, the facilities would close at 8pm every day.
There are three designated COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centres including one each in Mafraq Hospital, the Cruise Terminal in Mina Zayed and the Al Ain Convention Centre in Al Hili area.
Designated halls
People who have been in contact with COVID-19 patients, and travellers who need to quarantine, can access services at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, and at the Al Ain Convention Centre’s Purple Zone. On the other hand, those who test positive fro COVID-19 can approach the Mafraq Hospital’s outpatient clinics, and Al Ain Convention Centre’s Red Zone.
Specialised services
According to Seha, the Prime Assessment Centres are the first dedicated facilities in the UAE for patients who are infected with COVID-19, and were opened in June 2020. They have since continued to play a pivotal role in combating the virus and preventing its spread. The centres help strengthen the COVID-19 healthcare infrastructure in Abu Dhabi by providing the community with easy and safe access to testing, medical assessment, and guidance at the hands of qualified medical professionals and volunteers.