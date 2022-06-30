Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has urged Emirati pilgrims to adhere to travel guidelines related to performing Hajj rituals this year to ensure a safe Hajj.
Hajj-related travel guidelines are available on the ministry’s website for citizens to be aware of before traveling to Saudi Arabia.
The ministry highlighted the importance of planning before travel and abide by all instructions issued by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Awqaf.
Emirati citizens wishing to perform Hajj should obtain Hajj permits from the Hajj campaigns approved in the UAE before traveling to the holy lands.
Abdul Aziz Al Habsi, Director of Nationals’ Affairs Department at the ministry, said the ministry provides support to citizens abroad and anywhere in the world around the clock. He urged Emirati pilgrims to contact the ministry through its hotline number 0097180024 in case of emergency.
The ministry, meanwhile, urged Emiratis who are planning to travel to register in Tawajudi, and to register elderly family members and children as well, by logging onto the inistry’s website www.mofaic.gov.ae or the UAEMOFAIC smartphone application.
The service enables the ministry and UAE missions abroad to communicate with Emirati citizens abroad in emergencies and crises and provide them with the needful assistance.