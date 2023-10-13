Sharjah: The stage is set for the highly-anticipated 25th edition of the National Career Exhibition, poised to open its doors from October 17 to October 19.

This grand event is graced with the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The National Career Exhibition, a prestigious fixture on the nation's calendar, comes to life thanks to the collaborative efforts of Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) with the unwavering support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). The event promises a plethora of opportunities and career prospects for all who attend.

Event details Event: 25th edition of the National Career Exhibition



Venue: Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS)



Dates: October 17 until 19



Timings: daily from 11am to 6pm.

The exhibition is expecting a massive turnout of participants from ministries and government institutions, seeking to attract young, ambitious Emiratis to work in their departments.

These entities include the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, the Sharjah Economic Development Department, the Sharjah Department of eGovernment, the Sharjah Book Authority, the Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority, and The Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, UAE Armed Forces , Beeah , Sharjah Co-op, Ruwad Sme, Sharjah Islamic Bank and many more.

These organisations will welcome student job-seekers and those wanting to get involved in the nation’s various business sectors to leverage their scientific and practical qualifications.

Private sector

The exhibition will also provide numerous promising job opportunities in the private sector and at banking and financial institutions, especially given the wide participation of leading elite institutions and private companies, banks, and insurance, employment, and consulting companies.

These entities will offer numerous job opportunities and top-notch training programmes to help Emirati graduates identify suitable work and facilitate their employment, training, and career progression.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI and ECS, emphasised the role that the exhibition and its developmental focus play in enhancing Emiratisation initiatives and presenting job opportunities for young Emiratis.

In addition, he said, the exhibition provides government and private entities with qualified citizen cadres to serve the nation and engage in the process of sustainable development.

Building bridges

He also pointed to the event’s role and successes over the course of two decades in providing employment opportunities for thousands of graduates at public and private sector establishments.

Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said this year’s event is witnessing new high-quality engagements on the part of government and private entities, confirming the exhibition’s reputation and key role in providing attractive work environments for national HR departments and localising work in different sectors.