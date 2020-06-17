Dubai Airport passport control. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Abu Dhabi: In a media briefing on Wednesday, Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesperson for the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority announced details about travel procedures for UAE residents and citizens.

Earlier this week, authorities had announced that travel sectors would open up from June 23.

Destinations

The travel destinations will be categorised in to three: First group of destinations would be places that are not considered dangerous to travel to, second category "medium risk" includes travel for medical reasons or family visits and third category involves high risk destinations.

A limited and specific group of people will be allowed to travel to countries within the category "medium risk" in emergency situations, in order to seek the necessary health treatment, or visit family of first degree, or for military, diplomatic and official missions.

Registration, insurance

Citizens and residents must submit an application through the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship website for travel approval, and register with Tawajudi app before traveling.

Seniors (older than 70) are not allowed to travel while all those travelling should have a COVID-19 test 48 hours before travelling. All travellers must register before trip as well.

Medical insurance is mandatory for all travellers and they should also consent to health quarantine upon arrival. Travellers cannot change destinations once registered and/or booked.

A limited and specific group of citizens is allowed to travel to countries within the category "medium risk" in emergency situations, in order to seek the necessary health treatment, or visit family of the first degree, or for military, diplomatic and official missions.

Quarantine, tests results

If a traveller is examined while outside the UAE and the result of the COVID-19 test is positive, the respective UAE embassy must be notified.

When returning from a trip, if the traveller is unable to home quarantine, he must quarantine at a hotel, while bearing the costs.

When returning from trip, a PCR test must be performed at an approved medical facility within 48 hours of entering the country.

When returning from trip, individuals must adhere to home quarantine for 14 days - which could limited to 7 days for returnees from less dangerous countries or professionals in vital sectors, after a COVID-19.