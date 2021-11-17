Abu Dhabi: The UAE will celebrate Oman’s 51st National Day tomorrow, November 18, underscoring the close relations between the two countries, which have witnessed significant development under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, in the strategic political, economic, social and cultural sectors.
The celebrations will comprise a range of events and shows.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, stressed that strengthening of the UAE’s ties with Oman is a priority of the Emirati leadership. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said: “The UAE and Oman share deep-rooted ties that grow stronger every day,” highlighting the close historic relations between the two countries, which share social and cultural ties and a history full of key milestones that strengthened their relations.
Historic visit
The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sultan Qaboos bin Said held a historic meeting in 1968, and following the formation of the UAE in 1971, they signed many agreements in cultural and education areas.
Under the same framework, the historic visit of late Sheikh Zayed to Oman in 1991 was a key milestone in the cooperation between the two countries and a joint higher committee was formed that issued a resolution, enabling travel between the two countries using IDs instead of passports. A higher economic committee was also established, which conducted studies on holding joint projects.
The UAE is one of Oman’s most important trading partners. Omani direct investments in the UAE grew by 46.8 per cent at the start of 2020, compared to 2019. The two countries share a common cultural heritage, including in arts and literature.