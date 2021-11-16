Abu Dhabi: The UAE has condemned attempts by the Iran-backed terrorist Houthi militia to deliberately target civilians and infrastructure in Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia, with an explosive-laden drone, which was intercepted by Coalition Forces.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE stressed the recurrent terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia reflect its blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.
The Ministry also urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts, which threaten security and stability in the Kingdom, energy supplies and the stability of the global economy, noting that the continued threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias’ attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.
MoFAIC reaffirmed its full solidarity with the Kingdom over these terrorist attacks and reiterated its stance against all threats to the Kingdom’s security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents.
“The security of the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is indivisible, and any threat facing the Kingdom is considered a threat to the UAE’s security and stability,” the Ministry said.