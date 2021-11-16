Dubai: Employees of international companies based in Dubai will now be able to get 5-year multiple entry visas.
Dubai government on Tuesday announced that it has started issuing 5-year multiple entry permits for employees of international companies in the emirate.
In a series of tweets, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, said that the move aims to facilitate the movement of international companies’ staff to and from Dubai to participate in meetings, conferences and exhibitions held throughout the year.
“The continuous development of our frameworks regulating the business environment, and improving the efficiency of Dubai’s infrastructure, reaffirms one fact. Dubai is the best city to work and live in the world as it meets the needs of its people and takes proactive measures to help institutions and individuals to succeed and excel,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.