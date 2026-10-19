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UAE, Saudi foreign ministers discuss regional security

A phone call addressed regional security and ties after high-level talks held in Abu Dhabi

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The two ministers also reviewed the longstanding ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and explored ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.
The two ministers also reviewed the longstanding ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and explored ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.
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Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed regional developments and efforts to maintain security and stability during a phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah.

The two ministers also reviewed the longstanding ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia and explored ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in support of their shared interests and the prosperity of their peoples.

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The call follows a visit to Abu Dhabi on Sunday, October 18, by Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who met UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation, while exchanging views on regional developments and efforts to promote security, stability and lasting peace.

Prince Khalid also held talks with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, focusing on bilateral cooperation and regional security.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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