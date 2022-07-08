Dubai: With Muslims are celebrating Eid Al Adha, UAE leaders expressed their greetings and well wishes to the UAE people, Arab and Islamic nations celebrating the occasion.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent cables of congratulations to kings, presidents and emirs of Arab and Islamic countries, on the advent of Eid Al Adha.

In his messages, Sheikh Mohamed wished health and happiness to the leaders and further progress and prosperity to the Arab and Muslim peoples. He also wished dignity and glory for Arab and Islamic nations.

On Twitter, Sheikh Mohamed said: “Congratulations to my brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, citizens and residents of the UAE, and Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eid Al Adha. May God continue to bless our nation and bring peace and harmony to the people of the world,”.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also greeted the UAE, Arab and Muslim nations on the holy occasions and sent similar cables to Arab and Islamic leaders on the auspicious occasion.

“On this great day ... The Day of Arafat, we pray to Allah Almighty to accept the good deeds of pilgrims and to accept our good deeds as well. Congratulations to the UAE, Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

May Allah continue to bless our people and the people of the Arab and Islamic countries with good health, peace, security and wealth. Eid Mubarak,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

The UAE President also exchanged, over phone calls, Eid Al Adha greetings with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain; King Mohammed VI of Morocco; Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sisi; Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah; and Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain.

Sheikh Mohamed wished them continuing good health and happiness, and more progress, development, stability and security for their peoples and for the rest of Arab and Islamic nations.

Eid Al Adha or the ‘Feast of Sacrifice’ is celebrated throughout the Muslim world on the tenth day of Dhu Al Hijjah, the 12th and final month on the Islamic calendar.

Spectacular extravaganzas

Abu Dhabi will create an exciting line-up of festive experiences this Eid Al Adha, offering residents and visitors a weekend packed with unmissable events, from immersive cultural experiences to stunning fireworks, a family-fun gaming festival and unmissable ‘staycation’ offers.

Spectacular fireworks will light up the skies of Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Ain’s Hazza bin Zayed Stadium and Zayed City in Al Dhafra on the first day of Eid Al Adha at 9pm. In addition, Yas Bay will showcase a vibrant fireworks display on the first three days of Eid at 9pm daily.

Visitors can take in the views from the terraces of Yas Bay Waterfront and Yas Mall, making the most of the Eid weekend by participating in some of the retail and culinary deals on offer.

Straddling the Eid weekend, the 11-day Yas Gaming Festival is entertaining families and youth with the latest video games and gaming tournaments. Visitors can enjoy PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Xbox action, take on legendary games in the retro arcade section, or go head-to-head with friends on life-size racing simulators.

The programme will also feature daily stage games and activities, including Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros, daily prize quests and Cosplay competitions.