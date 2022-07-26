Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday received His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid exchanged fraternal talks and discussed many issues concerning the nation and its citizens.
The talks focussed on ways to move forward the development march and cultural progress experienced by the UAE to achieve the aspirations of the nation’s leaders and people for a promising and prosperous future.
The two leaders also exchanged fraternal talks with guests at the Majlis.
Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, other sheikhs and senior officials, were also present.