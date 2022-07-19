Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met Emirati students studying in French universities and institutes on the sidelines of his official visit to France.
The UAE President was briefed by the students on their specialities and academic conditions. He urged them to achieve academic excellence and succeed in their march in order to contribute to elevating the nation’s status and ensuring its prosperity.
Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the important role Emirati students play as the nation’s ambassadors and a bridge of communication to convey a civilised image of the country and its values of tolerance and co-existence to other people.
Sheikh Mohamed expressed his pleasure and pride upon meeting the Emirati students who are given adequate attention by the UAE leadership, which spares no effort to provide them with whatever assistance they need to pursue education, acquire knowledge and achieve success in their studies.
The students expressed their happiness at meeting the UAE President and promised that they would live up to the leadership’s expectations and achieve higher academic performance.
Sheikh Mohamed also met a number of Emirati doctors who worked along with their French counterparts in French hospitals and helped them in treating COVID-19 patients during the pandemic.