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UAE President receives Nafis delegation and award winners

Sheikh Mohamed praises Emiratisation efforts, future-ready skills for citizens

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UAE President hails Nafis awardees, stresses Emirati talent in private sector
UAE President hails Nafis awardees, stresses Emirati talent in private sector

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a delegation from the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council and winners of the third cycle of the Nafis Award.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the winners and wished them continued success. He was also briefed on their experiences and success stories in the private sector.

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Sheikh Mohamed expressed appreciation for the council’s efforts to advance Emiratisation and empower Emirati talent in the private sector, and praised the role of partners supporting the council’s objectives.

Sheikh Mohamed noted that the private sector is a key pillar of the national economy, stressing the UAE’s commitment to empowering Emirati talent to work across the sector. He also underscored the importance of ensuring Emiratis equipped with future-focused skills are represented across all economic sectors.

The meeting was attended by a number of sheikhs, ministers, and officials.

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