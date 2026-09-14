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UAE President appoints Ali Abdullah bin Daan Al Ghafli as Secretary-General

UAE President names Ali Al Ghafli Secretary-General at Interior Minister’s office

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Ali Abdullah bin Daan Al Ghafli. New Secretary-General appointed with rank of Ministry Undersecretary in UAE
Ali Abdullah bin Daan Al Ghafli. New Secretary-General appointed with rank of Ministry Undersecretary in UAE
WAM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a federal decree appointing Brigadier Dr Ali Abdullah bin Daan Al Ghafli as Secretary-General of the Office of His Highness the Minister of Interior, with the rank of Ministry Undersecretary.

Dr Al Ghafli has held several leadership positions at the Ministry of Interior and has served as Director General of the Office of the Minister of Interior since 2022.

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He previously served as Deputy Director General for Ministry Affairs at the General Secretariat of the Office of the Minister of Interior and as Director of the Corporate Excellence Department.

Dr Al Ghafli has received several honours and medals for his distinguished police service, including the Sword of Honour from Abu Dhabi Police College.

He holds a PhD in Policy Development and Management from the University of Manchester in the UK and a bachelor's degree in Police Sciences from Abu Dhabi Police College.

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