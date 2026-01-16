‘Day of Resolve’ reflects UAE’s calm response to January 17 Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi

The annual commemoration transforms memory into purpose, reaffirming collective strength
Abu Dhabi: In the national memory, some dates do not simply pass. They become moments of reflection, awareness, and renewal.
For the fourth year, the UAE is marking January 17 as the ‘Day of Resolve’, a national occasion that has evolved into a symbol of unity, resilience, and shared purpose, following the Houthi attacks that targeted Abu Dhabi On January 17, 2022.
The commemoration was launched as an annual initiative to honour the spirit with which the nation confronted that moment, standing firm in the face of violence, reaffirming its values, and turning a moment of crisis into a lasting reminder of collective strength.
The meaning of the ‘Day of Resolve’ is rooted in a powerful idea that resilience is not an abstract concept, but a lived experience, shaped by the choices societies make when tested. In the UAE, that response has been defined by calm, unity, and an unshakeable commitment to peace, alongside a firm resolve to protect the nation and its people.
This meaning was captured in a statement by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who said: “We are advocates of peace, goodness, and compassion, but at the same time we are people of resolve and determination when our security is threatened.”
It reflects a broader national belief that the strength of a country is not measured only by its ability to overcome challenges, but by its readiness to face them, prepare for them, and transform them into opportunities for greater cohesion, confidence, and stability.
On January 17, 2022, Abu Dhabi was targeted by attacks claimed by Yemen’s terrorist Houthi militia, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to key areas of the capital. The incident shocked the nation, but it also revealed the depth of social cohesion across the UAE. Citizens, residents, institutions, and businesses responded with messages of solidarity, unity, and support for the leadership and the armed forces.
This collective response is what the ‘Day of Resolve’ seeks to preserve and deepen. This occasion stresses that the UAE stands as one people, united behind its leadership and national institutions, determined to protect its security while continuing its development journey without fear or hesitation
The day is not designed as a moment of mourning alone, but as a national milestone that affirms confidence in the future. It underscores the belief that adversity can be transformed into purpose, and that preparedness, unity, and trust are as vital to national security as any physical defence.
This year’s observance is marked by a series of symbolic national moments intended to bring people together across all seven emirates. At 11am, the national anthem will be broadcast simultaneously across all television and radio channels, creating a shared moment of reflection in homes, workplaces, and public spaces.
Later in the day, a coordinated aerial display by the UAE Armed Forces and the Knights of the Emirates will pass across the skies of the country, from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah. The flyover is designed to convey a message of unity, professionalism, and collective strength, while reflecting the high levels of readiness and discipline within the armed forces
The Day of Solidarity also highlights the UAE’s continued investment in advanced defence technologies, institutional readiness, and international partnerships, all of which are viewed as essential to safeguard the nation and protect citizens and residents alike.
It also reinforces the country’s long-standing role as a contributor to regional and global stability through dialogue, diplomacy, and humanitarian engagement.
The commemoration further honours the country’s martyrs, who are seen as brave soldiers who gave their lives in defence of the nation and its values of justice and truth. Their sacrifice is remembered not only as a moment of loss, but as a reminder of the responsibility shared by all who benefit from the security they helped preserve.
What distinguishes the Day of Resolve from other national occasions is its forward-looking nature. Rather than focusing solely on what happened, it asks what kind of nation the UAE chooses to be in response. It emphasises readiness over fear, unity over division, and trust over uncertainty.
In schools, workplaces, and community spaces, the day has increasingly become a moment for discussion, reflection, and reaffirmation of values. For many residents, it is also a reminder of how deeply interconnected their lives have become with the story of the UAE itself.
The message is simple but profound: solidarity is not only about standing together in moments of crisis, but about building systems, relationships, and institutions that prevent fear from shaping the future.
Details of the flight path of helicopters and fighter jets on the ‘Day of Resolve’, January 17, 2026:
|Emirate
|Helicopters arrival time
|Fighter jets arrival time
|Aerial display smoke location
|Abu Dhabi
|15:05
|16:30
|Abu Dhabi Flagpole area
|Dubai
|15:50
|16:43
|Burj Al Arab
|Sharjah
|16:00
|16:44
|Between the coasts of Dubai and Sharjah
|Ajman
|16:04
|16:45
|Not specified
|Umm Al Quwain
|16:12
|16:46
|Flagpole area
|Ras Al Khaimah
|16:30
|16:51
|Al Qawasim Corniche
|Fujairah (Umbrella Beach)
|17:04
|17:09
|Umbrella Beach
The helicopter segment of the aerial display will last for two hours and four minutes, while the fighter jet display will last for 34 minutes.
In addition to the main flight path, helicopters will also pass over Khor Fakkan Corniche at 16:55. Aircraft will fly at an altitude of 500 feet, gradually increasing to 1,000 feet before reaching Fujairah.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox