Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued Law No. (8) of 2021 on the Dubai Government’s Human Resources Management for Chief Executive Officers.

The new Law is applicable to civil CEOs working in all departments subject to Dubai Government’s Human Resources Management Law No. (8) of 2018. The new Law is valid from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Sheikh Mohammed also issued Law No. (10) of 2021 partially amending Law No. (8) of 2013 concerning Dubai Government’s Human Resources Management for Director Generals. The new Law is valid from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

According to Law No. (8) of 2021, the CEO is appointed by a resolution issued by the Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai. The Law also specifies the financial benefits, performance indicators and holidays for CEOs and the procedures for their transfers and secondment.

Pursuant to the new Law, the CEO does not hold any civil liability for any action or negligence related to the performance of his duties, and the department holds the sole civil liability for such action or negligence without prejudice to the department’s rights to file a case against the CEO if the actions or negligence have been committed intentionally or due to grave fault.