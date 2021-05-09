Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, on Sunday ordered housing loans worth Dh2.21 billion for citizens.
The move is in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, coinciding with Eid Al Fitr.
The housing loans will be distributed to citizens in Abu Dhabi, while retirees and families of deceased mortgagors will be exempt from loan repayments.
A total of 1,656 citizens will benefit from the initiative.
The noble initiative comes in implementation of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s directives as part of the “Ghadan 21, Abu Dhabi’s accelerator programme, to increase home loans for Emiratis.