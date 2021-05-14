ABU DHABI: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Friday received His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged Eid al-Fitr greetings the UAE Vice President, and congratulated the Emirati nation on this blessed occasion, wishing them all the best.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports; and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid also visited His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, to exchange greetings on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.
Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed also conveyed his best wishes to Dr. Sheikh Sultan and Sheikh Humaid.
They engaged in cordial talks on the development march the UAE is going through and recalled the great role played by the Founding Fathers in the country's progress.
Sheikh Mohammed, Dr. Sheikh Sultan and Sheikh Humaid also expressed hopes of further progress and prosperity to the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. They prayed to Allah Almighty to bless Sheikh Khalifa with good health, to spread peace and stability over the Arab and Islamic nations and to rid the world of the coronavirus pandemic.