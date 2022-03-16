20201125 UAE rulers, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan (centre), His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum (left), Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Serdar Berdymukhamedov after he was elected as Turkmenistan’s new President.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Berdymukhamedov on the occasion.

