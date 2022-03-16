Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Serdar Berdymukhamedov after he was elected as Turkmenistan’s new President.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Berdymukhamedov on the occasion.
