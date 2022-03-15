Dubai: Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of Dubai Council, has inaugurated the tenth edition of Sikka Art and Design Festival that will run from March 15-24, 2022, at the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. A flagship event of the Dubai Art Season 2022, the festival contributes to enhancing the emirate’s creative ecosystem through pioneering initiatives and new partnerships.

This year, more than 250 artists are participating, both in-person and virtually, in the festival. Out of the total number of artists participating physically, 79 are Emirati artists, who make up 50 per cent of the roster, while 34 are Arab artists based in the UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), representing 21.5 per cent of the total, while 45 are other expatriate artists based in the UAE and GCC, representing 28.5 per cent of the total.

Bringing together diverse art forms

During her tour of the festival, Sheikha Latifa praised the quality of artworks showcased at the event. Held under the theme ‘Celebrating Art, Celebrating Growth’ over ten days, Sikka aims to provide a platform for bringing together diverse art forms and celebrate promising talent and young artists from the UAE and the region, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for creativity and an incubator for talent.

Sheikha Latifa said: “One of Dubai Culture’s key initiatives, the Sikka Art and Design Festival has established itself as one of the most anticipated events on the regional cultural calendar. The event offers emerging artists from the UAE and the GCC a unique platform to showcase their work. Sikka is part of our commitment to nurturing the next generation of talent in the art and culture sectors, and attracting global creatives to base themselves in Dubai. All of this contributes to the advancement of the emirate’s creative economy in line with the objectives of the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which aims to make Dubai the global capital of the creative economy by 2025.”

‘An inspiring journey’

Sheikha Latifa noted the festival’s steady growth over the years and its success in attracting larger numbers of artists. “Inspiration and creativity have become synonymous with Dubai, and the tenth edition of Sikka Art and Design Festival held in one of Dubai’s most beautiful and historic neighbourhoods will take visitors on an inspiring journey of art and beauty,” she said.

Through this year’s theme ‘Celebrating Art, Celebrating Growth’, the festival, under its new umbrella, ‘Sikka Art and Design Platform’, seeks to support emerging artists from the UAE and the region on their professional journey and showcase their inspiring success stories. “Sikka is one of Dubai Culture’s many initiatives that provide artists and entrepreneurs in the creative industries with a platform to showcase their work and products, contributing to the development of a sustainable ecosystem for these industries in Dubai,” Sheikha Latifa added.

Unique dining experiences

This year’s Sikka Art and Design Festival presents a number of special projects, including the Sikka House, Design and New Media House, creative murals, distinctive artistic installations and the launch of Biennale.IO 2022 — a virtual art exhibition that brings together Emirati, UAE and GCC-based artists, in addition to an NFT [non-fungible token] space, art workshops, film, music, performances and other unique events. Kiosks across the neighbourhood offer visitors unique dining experiences. A new addition, the Khaleeji House, celebrates GCC artists in this edition.