Abu Dhabi: Sarah bint Youssef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, has called on the Israeli science and research circles to take advantage of Expo 2020 Dubai to consolidate the region’s role on the global map of the new-age technology, innovation and scientific research.
“Science and technology contribute to introducing a paradigm shift in the industrial, medical, agricultural and other sectors, unlocking more opportunities for future growth,” the UAE minister told the first Emirati-Israeli virtual conference on R&D in the presence of Orit Farkash-Hacohen, Israel’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology.
"In the UAE, we have a model development experience in terms of investment in technology, scientific research, artificial intelligence, and 4IR," he added.
Attended by representatives of scientific research institutions in the UAE and Israel, the event is part of joint efforts to forge a qualitative partnership in advanced technology.
Researchers from both countries held panel discussions on artificial intelligence, healthcare, agritech, energy and water.