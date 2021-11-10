Ras Al Khaimah: The National Search and Rescue Center carried out an evacuation mission for a 26-year-old Emirati man who was injured in Jebel Yanis here today, after he rolled off the mountain. The injured person was airlifted to hospital.
Aided by an aircraft, the search-and-rescue team was able to evacuate the injured to Saqr Hospital for necessary treatment.
All precautionary and preventive measures were followed in keeping with the health protocols regarding COVID-19.
Read more
- Brand Dubai organises immersive exhibition featuring children’s stories written by Mohammed bin Rashid
- Why Worry: 'I've just moved countries - how can I adapt?'
- Seha closes COVID-19 drive-through screening centre at Zayed Sports City as cases decline in UAE
- Video: King of Jordan receives Abdullah bin Zayed