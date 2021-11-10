1.2294405-2641726917
The Emirati man was rescued after he rolled off the mountain in Jebel Yanis, Ras Al Khaimah, today. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Also in this package

Ras Al Khaimah: The National Search and Rescue Center carried out an evacuation mission for a 26-year-old Emirati man who was injured in Jebel Yanis here today, after he rolled off the mountain. The injured person was airlifted to hospital.

Aided by an aircraft, the search-and-rescue team was able to evacuate the injured to Saqr Hospital for necessary treatment.

All precautionary and preventive measures were followed in keeping with the health protocols regarding COVID-19.

Read more