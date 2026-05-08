UAE highlights advanced labour model at UN migration forum in New York

Alawadhi highlighted the UAE’s leadership, evidenced by its top scores across numerous indicators related to labour markets in the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking 2025, notably the low occurrence of labour disputes, workforce and employment growth, ability to attract talent, absence of bureaucracy, expat population, and other related areas.“To succeed, labour migration policies require adopting an approach that is based on accurate data, enhancing transparency, and fostering an objective, evidence-based discourse that helps correct misconceptions and enhance social cohesion”, she explained. “This was clearly evident during the exceptional circumstances that swept our region,” she affirmed. “We saw it in the solidarity, continuity, and integration among all segments of society, which reveals that migrant workers in the UAE enjoy an advanced level of assimilation, and feel appreciated and respected in the community.”