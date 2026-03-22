UAE extends condolences to Qatar and Türkiye after fatal helicopter crash

Seven personnel killed during routine mission in territorial waters
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has expressed its solidarity and sincere condolences to Qatar and Türkiye following the deaths of seven personnel in a helicopter crash in Qatar’s territorial waters during a routine mission.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims, who included members of the Qatari Armed Forces and the joint Qatari-Turkish forces, as well as to the government and people of Qatar and Türkiye over the tragic loss.
The UAE reaffirmed its support for Qatar and Türkiye during this difficult time, expressing its deep condolences over the incident, which authorities said was caused by a technical malfunction while the aircraft was carrying out operational duties.
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