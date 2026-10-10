UAE expresses solidarity with Panama following earthquake

MoFA affirms UAE's stands with Panama, its people as they address the quake's aftermath
Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Panama following an earthquake that struck the country, resulting in the collapse of several buildings, property damage, and widespread evacuations.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE stands alongside the Republic of Panama and its people as they address the aftermath of the earthquake.