UAE expresses solidarity with Italy, conveys condolences over victims of building explosion

Explosion in Italy kills three Carabinieri during police raid

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA)
WAM

The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Italy following the tragic building explosion that occurred near Verona, in the north of the country, which resulted in the death and injury of several members of the Carabinieri, the fire brigade, and the police.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Italy over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Explosion fills three officers

The explosion, which occurred at a farmhouse in northern Italy during a police raid, killed three Carabinieri officers and injured 12 others, according to Italy’s fire service on X on Tuesday.

The blast took place overnight in Castel d'Azzano, near Verona, causing the farmhouse to collapse. A woman was also injured, and seven firefighters were taken to hospital for precautionary checks. Italian media reported that the officers were carrying out an eviction order, and initial reports indicate that gas canisters exploded inside the building. The explosion was reportedly heard up to five kilometres (3.1 miles) away.

