GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE expresses solidarity with Portugal, conveys condolences over victims of Glória Funicular accident

The Ministry conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
UAE expresses solidarity with Portugal, conveys condolences over victims of Glória Funicular accident

Abu Dhabi: The UAE expressed its solidarity with the Portuguese Republic following the derailment of the Glória funicular cable car in Lisbon, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Portugal over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The wreckage of the Gloria funicular is pictured the day after the accident that killed 15 in Lisbon, on September 4, 2025.

How did a Lisbon streetcar ride turn deadly?

3m read
Police work on the site of a funicular railway accident that killed 15 in Lisbon, on September 3, 2025.

Portugal holds day of mourning after train derailment

3m read
For domestic routes within India, the special Xpress Lite fares for logged-in members start at approximately Dh54, while Xpress Value fares are available from Dh56.

India budget airline launches fare deals from Dh180

2m read
Fill petrol, get lucky: Dh100m UAE Lottery at stations

Fill petrol, get lucky: Dh100m UAE Lottery at stations

1m read