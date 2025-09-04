UAE expresses solidarity with Portugal, conveys condolences over victims of Glória Funicular accident

The Ministry conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims
Abu Dhabi: The UAE expressed its solidarity with the Portuguese Republic following the derailment of the Glória funicular cable car in Lisbon, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Portugal over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.
