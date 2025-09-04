How did a Lisbon streetcar ride turn deadly?

Lisbon’s streetcars are both historic and iconic. The Elevador da Glória, inaugurated in 1885, is 140 years old and classified as a national monument. It’s one of the city’s biggest tourist attractions, carrying millions of visitors up and down a steep hill each year. That such a well-loved, heavily used, and seemingly safe service could fail so catastrophically has shaken public confidence.

Why is this accident so shocking?

Emergency services confirmed 15 deaths and at least 18 injuries. Five of the injured are in serious condition, and one child is among them. Several foreigners were also hurt, though their nationalities have not yet been confirmed.

On Wednesday evening, around 6pm, the Elevador da Glória streetcar derailed while descending a steep hill in downtown Lisbon. Witnesses said it appeared out of control, without brakes, before crashing violently into a building at a curve in the road. The impact left the streetcar crumpled, and many passengers were trapped inside.

While investigations are still underway, here’s a breakdown of what happened and why this accident is so significant.

The derailment of the Elevador da Glória, one of Lisbon’s most famous streetcars , has left Portugal reeling. The crash on Wednesday evening killed 15 people and injured at least 18 others, including children and tourists, in what officials call the city’s worst accident in recent memory. The tragedy has stunned Lisbon, where the 140-year-old streetcar is not just a means of transport but a beloved symbol of the city’s charm and history.

What exactly is a streetcar?

A streetcar is a type of rail vehicle that runs on tracks along city streets, powered by overhead cables or, in this case, steel cables pulling it up and down steep inclines. The Elevador da Glória is technically a funicular — a cable-driven tram that climbs hills. It can carry more than 40 people at a time, both seated and standing.

How could a streetcar kill so many people?

Funiculars operate on steep, narrow tracks with limited space for manoeuvering. If the brakes or cables fail, the car can accelerate downhill uncontrollably. Packed with passengers, a runaway streetcar gathers enough force to cause severe injuries or fatalities when it crashes — especially if it collides with a building, as it did in Lisbon. Many victims were likely crushed or thrown inside the metal car as it crumpled.

Has anything like this happened before in Lisbon?

While Lisbon’s vintage streetcars are known for being tourist favourites, serious accidents are rare. That’s why this derailment — described by the mayor as a tragedy “like we’ve never seen” — has been called one of Lisbon’s worst modern-day disasters.

What happens next?