Filmfare Awards 2025: Highlights from the show

Kartik Aaryan wins first-ever Filmfare Best Actor award
The Filmfare Awards 2025 took place on October 11, 2025, at EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad. The award ceremony was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, Maniesh Paul, and Karan Johar. Here’s a look at some highlights from awards night:
Kartik Aaryan won his first-ever Filmfare Best Actor award for his performance in the film Chandu Champion. He shared the coveted prize with Abhishek Bachchan, who won for Shoojit Sircar’s I Want to Talk.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Aaryan posted a couple of photos with his award and penned a heartfelt note. He wrote: “Champion girta hai… par rukta nahi. “Some moments feel like a dream… and this was one of them.” My FIRST EVER FILMFARE BEST ACTOR for Chandu Champion. From the days I only watched the black lady on TV…to holding her in my hands — this one’s for every dreamer who refuses to give up.”
Bachchan performed a lively medley of some of Big B's most popular songs from over the decades.
Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to speak about her Best Actress win for Jigra. She expressed her wish that she could have been there in person to fully cherish the moment.
At the award night, SRK revealed on stage that despite battling illness, Kajol travelled to Ahmedabad at his request. They recreated the magic of the 90s, delivering a nostalgic performance that had the audience cheering for more.
The duo performed to their hits including Tujhe Dekha To, Suraj Hua Maddham, and Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana. The performance culminated in a warm hug between Shah Rukh and Kajol on stage. Adding to the nostalgia, Karan Johar — the director behind some of their most memorable films — ran up to join the embrace.
In another unforgettable moment, Kajol stepped onto the stage to present an award as the lights dimmed, and the set came alive with sunflowers and dancers. Moments later, Shah Rukh Khan joined her, bringing to life the magic of their DDLJ romance.
Siddhant Chaturvedi delivered a lively tribute to the late legendary actor Shammi Kapoor, performing timeless classics like Chahe Koi Mujhe. Kriti Sanon honoured another veteran, Zeenat Aman, dancing to hits such as Hare Rama Hare Krishna. She was also given the Lifetime Achievement Award and the same accolade was awarded posthumously to the renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal.
Dilip Kumar was posthumously honoured with the Cine Icon Award. Saira Banu, who was unable to attend the ceremony, entrusted Shah Rukh Khan to accept the prestigious award on her behalf.
In his speech, the Dilwale actor said: “I fully respect, understand, this amazing privilege, that Saira ji thought I am worthy enough to accept the award on Mr. Dilip's behalf. When I first came to Mumbai, Dilip Sahab and Saira ji welcomed me into their home. Dilip Sahab placed his hand on my head and said, ‘Saira, if we had a son, he would have been like this.’ That blessing has stayed with me all my life. Every step of my journey in this industry, I have carried that blessing in my heart. That was his greatness, and that was Saira ji’s love.”
Nitanshi Goel was named Best Debut Actor (Female) for her performance in Laapataa Ladies.
Lakshya bagged the Best Debut Actor (Male) award for his role in Ba*Ds of Bollywood, and Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Suhas Jambhale were honoured with the Best Debut Director award for their films Madgaon Express and Article 370, respectively.
Best Actor in Leading Role Male--Abhishek Bachchan (I Want To Talk) and Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion)
Best Actor in Leading Role Female--Alia Bhatt (Jigra)
Critics' Awards for Best Actor Male--Rajkummar Rao (Srikanth)
Critics' Awards for Best Actor Female--Pratibha Rannta (Laapataa Ladies)
Best Supporting Actor Female--Chhaya Kadam (Laapataa Ladies)
Best Supporting Actor Male--Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)
Critics' Award for Best Film--Shoojit Sircar (I Want To Talk)
Best Debut Actor Female--Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)
Best Debut Actor Male--Lakshya (Kill)
Best Debut Director--Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express), Aditya Suhas Jambhale (Article 370)
Best Action--Seayoung Oh and Parvez Shaikh (Kill)
Best Screenplay--Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)
Best Story--Aditya Dhar and Monal Thakkar (Article 370)
Best Dialogue--Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)
Best Music Album--Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)
Best Lyrics--Prashant Pandey (Laapataa Ladies)
Best Playback Singer Male--Arijit Singh (Laapataa Ladies)
Best Playback Singer Female--Madhubanti Bagchi (Stree 2)
Best Adapted Screenplay--Ritesh Shah and Tushar Sheetal Jain (I Want To Talk)
Best Film--Laapataa Ladies
Best Director--Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)
Critics' award for best film--I Want to Talk (Shoojit Sircar)
Best sound design--Subash Sahoo (Kill)
Best Background Score--Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)
Best VFX--Redefine (Munjya)
Best Choreography-- Bosco-Caesar (Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz)
Best editing-Shivkumar V. Panicker (Kill)
Best costume--Darshan Jalan (Laapataa Ladies)
Best Production design--Mayur Sharma (Kill)
Best cinematography--Rafey Mehmood (Kill)
Special Awards:
Lifetime Achievement Award--Zeenat Aman and Shyam Benegal (Posthumously)
RD Burman award for upcoming talent in music--Achint Thakkar (Jigra, Mr & Mrs Mahi)
— With inputs from ANI and IANS
