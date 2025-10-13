Filmfare Awards 2025: Highlights from the show

In his speech, the Dilwale actor said: “I fully respect, understand, this amazing privilege, that Saira ji thought I am worthy enough to accept the award on Mr. Dilip's behalf. When I first came to Mumbai, Dilip Sahab and Saira ji welcomed me into their home. Dilip Sahab placed his hand on my head and said, ‘Saira, if we had a son, he would have been like this.’ That blessing has stayed with me all my life. Every step of my journey in this industry, I have carried that blessing in my heart. That was his greatness, and that was Saira ji’s love.”