For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) have announced that the UAE citizens are prohibited from traveling to the countries the UAE have banned entry from recently, which include: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, and Nigeria.

Exempt from the decision are the UAE diplomatic missions in the aforementioned countries; emergency treatment cases; official delegations; and previously authorised business and technical delegates.

In a joint statement marking the commencement of the peak travel season which coincides with the exceptional circumstances the world is going through currently due to COVID-19 pandemic, the MoFAIC and NCEMA underline the need for the UAE citizens to comply with all precautionary measures in general, particularly the COVID-19 countermeasures, and all other preventative protocols in place in their countries of destination.

The two entities also emphasise on the need for the UAE citizens to adhere to self-isolation should they get COVID-19 positive during their travel, and to ensure compliance with all instructions, requirements and health protocols applied by their host countries. They also have to notify the UAE embassies in their host countries in case they get infected.

According to the statement, infected Emiratis will be allowed to return to the UAE after getting the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities in the host country as well as the competent health departments in the UAE, while adhering to all the guidelines and health requirements needed to ensure their safe repatriation.