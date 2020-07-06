Abu Dhabi: A government official at the Ministry of Interior and his accomplices have been arrested on charges of corruption, the ministry said on its Twitter account.
The ministry said it has handed over them to judiciary authorities for their blackmailing others by threatening them to add their names to the 'wanted' list.
The ministry reaffirmed its keenness to enforce law and combat corruption, which is contrary to its system of values and principles.
“An employee at the Ministry of Interior has been arrested on charges of corruption. There is no place for the corrupt in our institutions, which adopt the principles of serving the nation and society sincerely and faithfully in line with the directives of our wise leadership,” tweeted Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.
“There is no place for the corrupt among us, and all the legal action will be taken against him”, Lt. Gen Sheikh Saif added.
“With determination and resolve, the Ministry of Interior arrests an employee and his accomplices and hands them to the judiciary after blackmailing others by making them believe they can add their names on the “wanted list”, the ministry said on its Twitter account.