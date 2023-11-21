Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cabinet has announced the national holidays for both the public and private sector for 2024. The holidays applicable to both public and private sector employees.
The Cabinet’s decision will contribute to streamlining work in both the public and private sectors, and enhance the attractiveness of the private sector for Emiratis.
Here's the full list of holidays for 2024:
The official dates will be confirmed closer to the events based on moon-sighting for corresponding Islamic calendar dates.
Likely dates of Ramadan 2024, Eid Al Fitr
As per the astronomical predictions, the holy month of Ramadan is set to commence on March 12, 2024. This sacred period of fasting from dawn to dusk will culminate on Friday, April 11, paving the way for Eid Al Fitr on Saturday, April 12, 2024.