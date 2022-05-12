Dubai: UAE workers in the public and private sectors will enjoy unemployment insurance as of next year, the minister said on Thursday.
According to Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of the Human Resources and Emiratisation, there will be a new unemployment insurance system for all workers in the private and public sectors in UAE to support them, while searching for another job.
The new unemplorment insurance scheme is for all nationalities working in the UAE, the minister clarified.
However, investors, domestic workers, workers with temporary contracts, people under age of 18 and retired people with pension who joined a new job, will not be part of the unemployment insurance.
The new drive aims to boost the Emirati workforce in the private sector and will award companies supporting the employment of Emiratis.
The UAE has announced plans to ensure 10 per cent of the private-sector workforce would be citizens in the next five years.
Cabinet decision
The UAE Cabinet on Monday approved an unemployment insurance scheme to provide unemployed individuals with income support for a limited period of time.
The move was part of a series of decisions announced during the Cabinet meeting, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The unemployment insurance scheme aims to strengthen the competitiveness of the job market, provide a social umbrella for workers in case of job loss and establish a stable work environment for all.