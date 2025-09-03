TRENDS conference highlights water’s role in peace, security, and sustainable development

The conference underscored that advancing SDG 6 requires collaboration among governments
Water security emerged as a defining issue for global peace and development on the opening day of the Fifth TRENDS Conference on Sustainable Water Security, held in Abu Dhabi. Three sessions brought together international experts, policymakers, and researchers to discuss the geopolitical challenges, technological opportunities, and policy frameworks needed to advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 6 (clean water and sanitation for all).
The day opened with a session titled Shaping the Future of Water Security, moderated by Abdulaziz Al-Shehhi of TRENDS Research & Advisory.
Rt. Hon. Sir Liam Fox, former UK defense secretary, warned that water—not oil or minerals—would define the conflicts of the 21st century. He argued that food security, energy stability, and economic growth all depend on sustainable water management, calling for innovation and global frameworks to prevent resource-driven disputes.
Professor Ahmed Ali Al-Raeesi, Acting Vice Chancellor of UAE University, emphasized practical priorities, pointing to agriculture as the world’s largest consumer of water. He urged reduced waste through efficient irrigation and discouraged water-intensive crops. On domestic use, he flagged that GCC residents consume more than double the European average, pressing for conservation devices and behavioral change. He also highlighted treated wastewater and rainwater harvesting as vital resources for arid regions.
Ayesha Al Ateeqi, Executive Director of the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, framed water not just as an environmental concern but as central to peace, stability, and resilience. She called for scalable innovations, inclusive partnerships, and policies that leave no community behind.
The second session, Transboundary Water Geopolitics: Between Conflict and Cooperation, addressed the risks and opportunities of rivers crossing national borders. Moderated by Elyazia Jassim Al-Hosani of TRENDS, the panel underscored how shared waters can either fuel disputes or foster cooperation.
Prof. Ashok Swain of Uppsala University advocated revising outdated water treaties and strengthening basin institutions with data-sharing and conflict resolution mechanisms. Dr. Henrietta Toivanen of the Martti Ahtisaari Peace Foundation stressed embedding justice and equity into water-sharing deals to prevent power imbalances.
Prof. Cecilia Tortajada of the University of Glasgow promoted adaptive governance that integrates water, food, energy, and environmental needs. She highlighted the potential of reuse, desalination, and nature-based solutions to manage droughts and floods.
Technological innovation also featured prominently. Daniel Iacoboni of ANECO Middle East presented sustainable methods for producing hypochlorous acid locally to support sanitation and public health. Ambassador Dr. Mohamed Higazy, former Egyptian diplomat, argued that cooperation over water could serve as a gateway to wider regional integration, trust-building, and climate resilience.
The session concluded with recommendations to establish stronger governance frameworks, joint monitoring systems, and foresight-based strategies, turning rivers from flashpoints of tension into engines of cooperation.
The third session, Multilateralism and Knowledge in the Global Water Dialogue: The UN and the Role of Think Tanks in Promoting SDG 6, focused on the intersection of diplomacy, science, and policy.
UN advisor Christoph Hodder stressed that fragile states lacking safe water face heightened risks of conflict and displacement. He called for closer UN–think tank cooperation to translate research into actionable policies and financing.
From Africa, climate adaptation advisor Dhesigen Naidoo highlighted how climate change worsens water insecurity and displacement, urging integration of adaptation strategies into national policies. He noted that African case studies demonstrate the power of science-led approaches to sustainable water management.
Dr. Amer Al-Kindi, former COP28 negotiator, underscored the role of multilateral cooperation in facing water scarcity, citing the UAE’s leadership in promoting innovative projects.
Sultan Majed Al-Ali of TRENDS invoked the “Rule of Three” — three minutes without air, three days without water, three weeks without food — to stress water’s primacy in crises. He noted that disasters from Hurricane Katrina to Japan’s 2011 tsunami revealed the fragility of water systems. Al-Ali argued that think tanks are critical for linking evidence-based research with policymaking and presented findings from the TRENDS Global Barometer, showing rising public concern over climate-driven water risks.
Across the three sessions, speakers converged on one message: water is not only a natural resource but a foundation for security, prosperity, and peace. The conference underscored that advancing SDG 6 requires collaboration among governments, international institutions, think tanks, and the private sector, backed by investment in innovation and knowledge-sharing.
As day one concluded, participants called for actionable recommendations to ensure that water becomes a driver of cooperation and sustainable development rather than a source of conflict in a warming, thirsty world.
