TRENDS conference highlights water’s role in peace, security, and sustainable development

Sultan Majed Al-Ali of TRENDS invoked the “Rule of Three” — three minutes without air, three days without water, three weeks without food — to stress water’s primacy in crises. He noted that disasters from Hurricane Katrina to Japan’s 2011 tsunami revealed the fragility of water systems. Al-Ali argued that think tanks are critical for linking evidence-based research with policymaking and presented findings from the TRENDS Global Barometer, showing rising public concern over climate-driven water risks.