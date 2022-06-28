Abu Dhabi: Sirens will blare at Barakah Nuclear Power Plant on Wednesday for three minutes as part of an annual security drill, Nawah Energy Company said in a tweet today.
Earlier on Tuesday, a statement was issued by the authorities that at 10am on Wednesday, a siren test would be conducted around the Al Dhafra region. Residents were alerted in advance about the loud blare of the siren during the drill, but were told that there would not be any need to take any precautionary measure.
Usually, siren tests are conducted in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Police.
Checking the preparedness of the 13 sirens at the Nuclear Power Plant is an essential part of the security drill at the facility.