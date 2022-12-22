Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has opened their latest beachfront destination in Sharjah called the ‘Al Heera Beach’. The new development is a new recreational destination for residents, visitors and tourists, and an opportunity for investors and entrepreneurs in the entertainment and hospitality sector to use this high-quality tourism location to expand their ventures in the emirate.

“Al Heera Beach” offers a plethora of services and facilities, as well as 18 commercial units that include a selection of renowned restaurants and cafés, a fully equipped gym, art installations in cooperation with Maraya Art Center, a professional skatepark “KOTA” as well as public amenities.

Shurooq has announced that three of the commercial units have opened today (Dec. 22), and include a restaurant, a cafe and fully equipped gym, in addition to all public amenities. Another three commercial units will be launched before the new year, and an additional two units in January 2023. The remaining 12 units will be opened before the end of the first quarter of 2023.

The announcement of the project’s opening was made by Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Shurooq, during an interview with ‘Al Khat Al Mubasher’, on Sharjah TV. He stated that this strategic project forms part of Shurooq’s portfolio of tourism and leisure projects that aim to enrich residents and visitors to Sharjah with an opportunity to enjoy a diverse range of unique and attractive activities. This is under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and through the supervision of Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq).

Sharjah Investment and Development Authority announces on Thursday the opening of the latest beachfront destination called the ‘Al Heera Beach

Al Qaseer stated that this innovative beachfront project offers a one-of-a-kind experience for residents and visitors to Sharjah, through its many attractions that incorporate a range of industries such as hospitality, entertainment and arts, recreation, sports and public amenities.

The first stage of the development that has opened today includes public service facilities for beach goers, two jogging and bicycle tracks, a gym, recreational areas for children as well as coffee shops and restaurants. Additionally, there are prayer rooms for both men and women as well as an open space for seasonal celebrations and parking for vehicles.

The project provides an extensive range of opportunities for investors, SMEs and businesses looking to grow or diversify their commercial operations in the emirate.

Sharjah Investment and Development Authority announces on Thursday the opening of the latest beachfront destination called the ‘Al Heera Beach

In light of a partnership with four-time world scooter rider champion, Dakota Schuetz, Shurooq will soon be opening a pro-skatepark to provide a dedicated space for extreme sports activities in the emirate.

Officially named ‘KOTA Skatepark’, the attraction will feature a range of ramps and ‘street obstacles’ for the various extreme sports which include skateboarding, roller skating, scootering and bicycle motocross. The skatepark will also feature a special pump track around the outside of the skatepark as a dedicated section for younger kids, and will enforce safety regulations and measures to protect the little ones.

Al Heera Beach will also feature art installations in cooperation with Maraya Art Center, to make it a cultural attraction for all that visit. Scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2023, these art installations will offer innovative programmes to visitors, by introducing them to a variety of distinguished artworks and designs of many talented artists and designers.