Dubai: Sharjah is getting a ‘central business district’, with 4.3 million square feet of leasable space being created through 40 office blocks. Part of the Aljada master-development, the ‘Arada CBD’ will eventually host up to 20,000 workers.
Leasing has started with first phase of eight blocks to be completed in 2025. “The launch of Arada CBD fulfils our promise to provide a transformational urban experience where residents can work, live and play,” said Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Arada.
At 4.3 million square feet, it will be quite a substantial chunk of office space that will be delivered in the emirate. Until now, the office buildings in Sharjah have been spread across multiple commercially significant locations. With the CBD, Arada hopes to anchor future demand into a single space.
“We are confident Arada CBD will unlock growth opportunities for companies in Sharjah and will encourage corporates and SMEs to expand and relocate to the emirate,” said Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO. “We have just begun the process of offering guided tours to all corporates interested in leasing space in Arada CBD and expect to see healthy demand for this exceptional new addition to Arada’s growing portfolio.”