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Sheikh Mohammed visits Gulfood Manufacturing as 2,500 exhibitors gather in Dubai

Four concurrent exhibitions bring companies from 79 countries to Dubai World Trade Centre

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Sheikh Mohammed visits Gulfood Manufacturing as 2,500 exhibitors gather in Dubai

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, visited the 12th edition of Gulfood Manufacturing, the region’s leading food and beverage manufacturing exhibition, being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 3 to 5 November.

During the visit, Sheikh Mohammed said food security and manufacturing are two key pillars of the UAE’s comprehensive development strategy, reaffirming the country’s commitment to develop advanced manufacturing capabilities and use technology and innovation to make food production more efficient, competitive and sustainable.

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The exhibition is held alongside three major industry events: GulfHost, ISM Middle East, and Private Label Middle East. Together, the four exhibitions feature 2,500 exhibitors from 79 countries, bringing together leading food manufacturers, technology providers and food ingredient specialists from around the world.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the exhibition’s importance as a global platform that brings together expertise, investment and technology in Dubai to shape the future of food manufacturing.

Sheikh Mohammed said that strengthening domestic food manufacturing, developing national industries and reinforcing supply chains are strategic priorities that enhance the UAE’s readiness for the future and its ability to respond to global challenges. He also reaffirmed the UAE’s ambition to play a leading role in advancing global food security.

During a tour, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed by Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and Director-General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, on the latest solutions and products showcased by international and UAE companies.

Held under the theme ‘Powering Food Security Through Manufacturing Innovation’, this year’s Gulfood Manufacturing showcases the latest developments in global food production, including food processing and ingredient development, packaging technologies, automation solutions and advanced manufacturing systems.

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