Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 691 prisoners of different nationalities from Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments, ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan.
Attorney General of Dubai Chancellor Essam Issa Al-Humaidan said the pardon reflects the leader’s keenness to reunite the pardoned individuals with their familiesand give them an opportunity for a fresh start in life while reintegrating into the community, he added.
Dubai Public Prosecution, in collaboration with Dubai Police, has already commenced the legal procedures to implement the order, said Al-Humaidan.