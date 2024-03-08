Dubai: The UAE Moon Sighting Committee has called on Muslims in the UAE to sight the Ramadan crescent 1445 AH, next Sunday evening 29 Shaaban, corresponding to March 10.
Anyone who sees the crescent should contact 02-6921166, according to an agency report.
The UAE, like other Islamic countries, determines the start of Ramadan through moon sighting, following official announcements from the moon-sighting committee in Mecca. Ramadan typically lasts for 29 or 30 days.
As the Muslim calendar year is shorter than the Gregorian calendar year, Ramadan begins 10 to 12 days earlier each year, allowing it to fall in every season throughout a 33-year cycle.
In the UAE, Ramadan traditions begin in mid-Shaaban with the celebration of Hagg Al Layla. Emirati children, dressed in festive attire, visit neighbours to collect sweets and nuts, singing traditional songs. The daily fasting during Ramadan is marked by two main meals: Suhoor before sunrise and Iftar to break the fast at sunset, usually started with dates and laban.