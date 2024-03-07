Umm Al Qaiwain: In accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, the Amiri Diwan has established revised working hours for local government employees within the emirate during the holy month of Ramadan.
The revised schedule, applicable to all local government departments, implements a four-day workweek, operating from Monday to Thursday. Weekends will be extended to encompass Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during this period.
To accommodate the holy month, official working hours for government employees have been adjusted to run from 9:00am to 2:30pm.
read more on Ramadan
- Ramadan 2024: Dubai Police reveals cannon firing details; check out the Ramadan prayer time table
- UAE retailers cannot hike prices on 9 foods during Ramadan: Ministry of Economy
- Watch: Inspections kick off Ramadan 2024 food safety drive in Dubai
- Ramadan in Dubai campaign launched
- Make a difference this Ramadan: Volunteer opportunities in the UAE, 2024