Dubai: Under the directives of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC), the #Ramadan_in_Dubai campaign was launched on Wednesday by the Dubai Media Council.

The innovative campaign marks the first time that the public and private sectors have come together in a unified celebration of the Holy Month. The initiative was announced at a press conference held on Wednesday at the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO).

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed extended his wishes to the UAE leadership and the community on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“The #Ramadan_in_Dubai campaign has been designed to bring to the community the unique spirit, beauty and warmth of Ramadan and share the rich cultural heritage and traditions that are an integral part of celebrations during the Holy Month in the UAE.

“By bringing Ramadan festivities organised by various public and private organisations in Dubai under the umbrella of the campaign, we seek to create a memorable experience for the community. The campaign is aligned with the vision of Dubai’s leadership to consolidate its status as the world’s best city to live, work and visit,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and Director General of GDMO, said the initiative, will contribute to raising Dubai's status as a global destination that offers unique experiences.

Dubai Media Council has assigned Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), with overseeing the campaign’s execution. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed expressed his appreciation for the efforts of all partners that are part of the campaign to organise events and activities that capture the spirit of Ramadan.

He remarked: “This campaign is aligned with the Dubai Media Council’s (DMC) goal to enhance the profile of various national and community festivities. Apart from highlighting Dubai’s cultural identity, the campaign also aims to promote the peaceful co-existence and harmony among people of diverse cultures in Dubai.”

Sheikh Ahmed issued directives to streamline and consolidate the efforts of various entities participating in the #Ramadan_in_Dubai campaign to ensure that this year’s celebrations offer a truly distinctive experience to both the local community and visitors.

He said the initiative aims to create a unique ambience across the city that captures the true essence of Ramadan, reflecting the authentic Emirati customs and traditions that make this occasion truly special.

He said that partnership and teamwork are hallmarks of Dubai’s society across all its sectors.

He highlighted the exemplary collaboration between the government and private sectors as a key factor in strengthening Dubai’s reputation as a city that fosters the happiness and wellbeing of its residents.

The Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai has been named as a Strategic Partner of the campaign.

The campaign’s other partners include the Department of Economy and Tourism, EMAAR, Dubai Municipality, Majid Al Futtaim Group, Community Development Authority in Dubai, Dubai Holding, Expo City Dubai, Nakheel, Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department, Wasl Properties, Dubai Police, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai (GDRFA), Ferjan Dubai, Dubai Media, Dubai Sports Council, and Global Village.

During the press conference, Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and Director General of GDMO, expressed her gratitude to all partners who are part of the campaign.

The initiative, she said, will contribute to raising Dubai’s status as a global destination that offers unique experiences.

The campaign is focused on merging the efforts of various entities into a unified campaign. Through close coordination and collaboration between public and private partners, the campaign aims to foster a sense of shared celebration during the Holy Month. Image Credit: GDMO

She further said the #Ramadan_in_Dubai campaign seeks to bring the vibrance and joy of Ramadan celebrations to people across the city.

Guided by the directives of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, the campaign is focused on merging the efforts of various entities into a unified campaign. Through close coordination and collaboration between public and private partners, the campaign aims to foster a sense of shared celebration during the Holy Month, she added.

The campaign provides a unique opportunity to showcase festivities both locally and internationally and offer all sections of the community a chance to immerse themselves in the spirit of Ramadan, she added.