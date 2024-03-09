Dubai: The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has called on all Muslims across the nation to look for the Ramadan crescent on the evening of Sunday, 29th Sha`ban 1445 AH, as per the Umm Al Qura calendar, corresponding to March 10, 2024.
The sighting of the moon is significant as it signals the beginning of Ramadan, the sacred month of fasting, devotion, introspection, and unity for Muslims around the globe.
The Supreme Court has appealed to those capable of sighting the crescent—using either the naked eye or binoculars—to come forth with their observations.
Witnesses are encouraged to present their findings to the nearest court, or they may reach out to local centres that will guide them in reporting to the appropriate court.
The ritual of spotting the lunar crescent is a deeply rooted practice in Islam, pivotal in defining the start of Ramadan.